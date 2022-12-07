Off-duty HPD officer suffers heart attack after crash with train in north Houston, authorities say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer is fighting for his life after his own personal vehicle was hit by an oncoming train in north Houston, another officer at the scene confirmed to us.

It happened just before 7 a.m. in the 6700 block of Fulton Street at Bennington Street. The department tweeted that the officer was on his way to work.

The officer tried to avoid the train by going around the railroad arms but was hit, the officer said.

The man suffered an apparent heart attack and is at Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition. Authorities said it's not looking good.

A photo from the scene showed the injured officer's vehicle flipped over onto its side.

