HPD: 15-year-old gang members arrested after chase in stolen SUV in SW Houston

Houston police say two 15-year-olds were arrested after leading police on a chase.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities say 15-year-old suspects led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle that lasted for 30 miles overnight.

Police tell Eyewitness News it started at Gessner and the Westpark Tollway in southwest Houston, where they tried to pull over the teens because they were driving erratically.

The suspects refused to stop, sparking a chase that went to the Beltway and then south to FM 521.

HPD says the teens were being followed the entire time by patrol cars and the police helicopter.

An officer who is trained in the PIT maneuver caught up with the stolen SUV, but the teens pulled over on their own just outside Sandy Point.

"The driver and passenger are 15 year old. I believe documented gang members. Right now, we are trying to investigate a little further to see what was going on this evening," said HPD Lt. Larry Crowson.

HPD tells us the 15-year-old suspects will both face charges of felony evading and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

