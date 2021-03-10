standoff

2 found dead inside SW Houston apartment after hours-long standoff

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- SWAT officers called to a southwest Houston apartment where a suspect had barricaded made a tragic discovery Wednesday morning.

Houston police said the bodies of two men were found at the end of a standoff that lasted for seven hours in the 5200 block of Arboles Drive, near Chimney Rock and West Bellfort.



Police took the suspect into custody.

According to police, the Hispanic men who died were among the seven people inside the home, including the suspect, during the reported siege.

Over the course of the ordeal, two other people escaped through a window, while another two got out through a back door of the apartment unit.

Police suspected the deaths were due to drug overdoses. They added the deaths will be conducted as a murder investigation.

Details of the suspect, including the person's identity and charges, were not immediately disclosed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentbarricadestandoffdeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STANDOFF
Terminally-ill doctor shot and killed physician during standoff
Women, girl safe after standoff with domestic violence suspect
Eviction escalates to SWAT response in Deer Park
4 dead after attempts to get suspect to surrender in standoff
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Most local restaurants still have restrictions, survey finds
Texas Medical Center leaders talk COVID-19 vaccine rollout
These stores and businesses will keep asking you to wear a mask
Model projections for TX show 'worst-case' without mask order
Houston continues to become beacon in fight for women's rights
Run for Texas gov. now 'a real consideration,' McConaughey says
South Padre Island spring breakers party mask-free
Show More
Rapper shot to death in middle of Midtown street, friend says
Website helps navigate who's keeping mask mandate in place
Texas lifts yearlong ban on prison visitation March 15
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
Warmer Wednesday, cold front arrives this weekend
More TOP STORIES News