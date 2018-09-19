SMASH AND GRAB

Houston police swarm Galleria after display cases smashed inside Macy's

HPD swarms Galleria Mall after reported smash and grab heist

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
At least two robbers reportedly smashed glass display cases holding jewelry and high-end watches inside the Galleria, police said.

According to Houston police, officers are investigating a smash and grab heist that took place on the second floor of a store around 1:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Eyewitness News reporter Steve Campion reports the Macy's department store was targeted. In tweeted video, Campion captured investigators looking at display cases containing watches and other wares.

Display cases smashed inside Galleria after reported heist



That part of the store was also taped off.

Police tape off jewelry cases inside Galleria after heist



Police said the suspects are male, but no other description was immediately disclosed. It's also not known what was taken.

HPD also advised anyone heading to the Galleria area to expect delays.
