Houston police SUV flips over in pursuit with suspicious vehicle

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Shocking video shows a Houston police vehicle upside down in southwest Houston early Wednesday morning.

HPD says two officers were driving in a Chevy Tahoe police vehicle around 3:30 a.m., in pursuit of a suspicious vehicle.

The Tahoe hit a curb on Woodfair near Club Creek, causing the HPD driver to lose control.

The vehicle skidded off the road and flipped over into the grass, landing upside down and hitting a metal fence.

Because of the crash, police say the vehicle the officers were chasing got away.

Fortunately, the officers involved were not hurt.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashpolice chasehouston police departmentcar accidentcar chase
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No probable cause found to charge teen with woman's murder
Hurricane Sally makes landfall as a slow moving storm
Pasadena firefighter pinned between 2 firetrucks during apartment fire
Pearland ISD bus with 3 students on board involved in crash
Vanessa Guillen bill being presented on Capitol Hill today
Texas could restart the reopening process this week
How you can get free McNuggets today in the McDonald's app
Show More
Houstonian helping with COVID-19 vaccine efforts
Trump faces uncommitted voters during ABC News town hall
Here's a recap of the news you need for Wednesday, September 16
Missing child and her mother possibly headed to Houston
County Clerk blocked from sending mail-in ballot apps
More TOP STORIES News