HPD SUV crash lands into front yard of home in northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston Police Department SUV crash landed in the front yard of a home in northeast Houston early Thursday morning.

Police say the officer was driving northbound on Broyles around 1:30 a.m. when he lost control at Collingsworth, left the road and went into the yard.

He also hit a power pole and knocked some down power lines. The officer was not injured.

The home was not damaged. The homeowner says this is the second time someone has crashed into his yard.
