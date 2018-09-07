Man led police on a chase, then ditched BMW @ Eastex Fwy & Bennington. Disappeared into woods and may have jumped on, off train. Police searched for man by air/on ground for at least an hour. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/D7vPg1myub — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) September 7, 2018

Police are searching for a chase suspect who crashed before possibly hopping on a train in northeast Houston.The chase happened just after 3 a.m. Friday and lasted for a few miles.The suspect ditched the silver BMW he was driving near Bennington and Curry.HPD used its helicopter and K9 units to look for him in the area.Police could be heard searching for him over their radios. "He's on the train westbound! He's climbing on the train," they called before saying they lost him in the woods.Officials are still working to confirm if the suspect got away on a train, hopped off somewhere or if he's hiding in a box car.