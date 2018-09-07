Chase suspect may have hitched ride on train to get away in northeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas --
Police are searching for a chase suspect who crashed before possibly hopping on a train in northeast Houston.

The chase happened just after 3 a.m. Friday and lasted for a few miles.

The suspect ditched the silver BMW he was driving near Bennington and Curry.

HPD used its helicopter and K9 units to look for him in the area.

Police could be heard searching for him over their radios. "He's on the train westbound! He's climbing on the train," they called before saying they lost him in the woods.

Officials are still working to confirm if the suspect got away on a train, hopped off somewhere or if he's hiding in a box car.

