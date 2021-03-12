HPD officers escape injury in SE Houston shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Gunfire came dangerously close to hitting Houston police officers early Friday as they responded to reports of shots fired in southeast Houston, authorities said.
It happened around 1 a.m. on Aledo near Edgar.
Houston police officers responded to the area after the city's ShotSpotter detection system alerted them to gunfire, according to Houston police.
While the officers were in the area, they could hear the whizzing sound of a bullet as it was fired, but they couldn't immediately locate the shooter, investigators said.
Police interviewed residents who live nearby in an effort to find the source of the gunfire, but no arrests had been made.
The incident was one of at least two involving officers and gunfire in the city overnight. In north Houston, a man was critically injured when he opened fire on officers who had responded to a disturbance call, police said.
