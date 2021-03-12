gun violence

HPD officers escape injury in SE Houston shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Gunfire came dangerously close to hitting Houston police officers early Friday as they responded to reports of shots fired in southeast Houston, authorities said.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Aledo near Edgar.

Houston police officers responded to the area after the city's ShotSpotter detection system alerted them to gunfire, according to Houston police.

RELATED: 5 dead, 2 injured in night of violence across Houston

While the officers were in the area, they could hear the whizzing sound of a bullet as it was fired, but they couldn't immediately locate the shooter, investigators said.

Police interviewed residents who live nearby in an effort to find the source of the gunfire, but no arrests had been made.

The incident was one of at least two involving officers and gunfire in the city overnight. In north Houston, a man was critically injured when he opened fire on officers who had responded to a disturbance call, police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentofficer involved shootinggun violenceshots firedshootingswatguns
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUN VIOLENCE
Mom of Houston rapper killed: 'Who did this to my child?'
3 killed in quadruple shooting police call 'completely unprovoked'
5 killed in night of violence across Houston
2 robbery suspects shot to death by victim, deputies say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deputies search for man accused of killing mother-in-law
Manhunt underway in wooded area of Kingwood
$1,400 stimulus funds to hit bank accounts starting this weekend
Man shot by HPD officers during family disturbance call
Kroger plans for 1 million COVID-19 vaccines a week
Transgender icon fighting to build better future for ALL women
Warm and humid through Saturday, cool front Sunday
Show More
Netflix may crack down on password sharing
HPD officer injured in Acres Homes crash
'Hero' Southwest agent reunites toddler with Buzz Lightyear toy
IRS volunteers at UHD ready to provide free tax help
Mom of Houston rapper killed: 'Who did this to my child?'
More TOP STORIES News