Funeral arrangements set for next week for HPD sergeant

The body of Sgt. Sean Rios is scheduled to be taken from the medical examiner's office to Peevey Funeral Home on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

As HPD prepares to hold a procession in honor of Sgt. Sean Rios, the man accused of killing him is due in court again.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The public will be able to honor the life of Houston Police Sergeant Sean Rios on Tuesday.A visitation is scheduled from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sagemont Church in southeast Houston.Sgt. Rios' family said the public is welcome at the visitation. A funeral will be held for Rios on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Grace Church in southeast Houston.HPD will live stream the service for the public to watch.Rios was shot to death Monday afternoon in a north Houston gun battle. One man is charged with Rios's murder, and police are looking for another person of interest.Rios was a 25-year member of the department and leaves behind four children - ages 17, 14, 12 and 9 years old - as well as his parents, a brother, and two cousins, who are HPD detectives.