SHOOTING

Houston police searching for suspect who allegedly crashed stolen vehicle, shot at his 'friend'

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston police are searching for a man who allegedly shot at his friend near a north Houston gas station. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are searching for a man who allegedly shot at his friend near a north Houston gas station.

Officers say the incident happened around 1 p.m. in the 600 block of West Gulf Bank Road when a suspect driving a stolen white Ford at the Gulf Gas Station started chasing his friend. The man then crashed the vehicle.

The suspect then started shooting at the friend, police say.

It is unknown if the victim was in another vehicle or on foot.

According to authorities, the suspect fled the scene on foot on North Freeway. HPD is currently searching for him.

A witness was able to provide officers with a picture of the suspect.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingcar crashcrashhouston police departmentHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOOTING
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Man freed from jail after shooting Katy mom from moving vehicle
Police: Woman opened fire at warehouse, killing manager
1 shot after drive-by shooting at SE Houston gas station
2 shot at high school football game in Florida
More shooting
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Show More
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Woman killed inside her apartment in northwest Houston
More News