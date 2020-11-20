HPD searching for suspect in 61-year-old's shooting death during robbery

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police say they want to question a suspect in connection with the shooting death of a 61-year-old man.Police say the incident happened Thursday at around 9:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of Jensen Drive.Officers say surveillance video from the scene shows the suspect ran up to the victim and shot him in the back. After the shooting, the suspect is seen taking the victim's money and leaving the scene.The victim was taken to Ben Taub where he was pronounced dead.Houston police described the suspect as a Black man, who was wearing a red hoodie and khaki pants.Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.