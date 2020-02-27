HPD searching for missing 94-year-old man last seen Wednesday

HPD is searching for 94 year old Houston resident who went missing at around 6 pm Wed. afternoon. Richard Terrell Jennings last spoke to a family member by phone & told them he was stuck in traffic along Emancipation Ave. pic.twitter.com/7bxcVUuPoI — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 27, 2020

Mr. Jennings was driving a dark brown 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with Tx Lic #2DDPH, similar to the attached file photo. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Richard Jennings is strongly urged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600. pic.twitter.com/yJUgyIzKiT — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 27, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police need your help finding a missing 94-year-old man who was last seen around 6 p.m. Wednesday.Officials are searching for Richard Terrell Jennings. They say Jennings last spoke with a family member by phone and told them he was stuck in traffic along Emancipation Avenue.Jennings was driving a dark brown 2011 Volkswagen. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jennings is urged to contact authorities at 713-308-3600.