HPD searching for man who threatened girlfriend

Officers say he threatened her and lit some of her clothes on fire.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are searching for a man who allegedly threatened his girlfriend.

Police say they were called to an apartment on Tiffany Court near Space Center Boulevard at around 5 p.m. Monday.

The woman told officers her boyfriend threatened her and lit some of her clothes on fire.

Police say the man threatened officers over the phone. When officers entered the apartment, they saw he was gone.

They have a warrant out for his arrest. The suspect's name has not been released.
