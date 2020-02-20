HPD searching for man who sexually assaulted 4-year-old girl

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police have released the sketch of a man they say is wanted for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl.

According to police, the alleged assault happened Jan. 12 around 1:30 p.m. in the 10000 block of Harwin Drive. The suspect allegedly walked up to the 4-year-old as she was playing in the front yard of her apartment complex and sexually assaulted her.

Police say they don't believe the suspect is linked to any other sexual assault cases, but are asking any other possible victims to come forward.

The suspect is described as a light-complected Hispanic male, between 20 and 30 years old. He is about six feet tall with a mustache and a long black goatee. The suspect was seen wearing blue jeans, a blue hoodie, and glasses.

Authorities hope the released sketch will help identify the suspect. Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Special Victims Division at 713-308-1100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sex assaultchild sex assaultinvestigation
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cold, wet and dreary for the morning drive
Suspects attempt to steal ATM with chain attached to truck
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Getting rid of Harvey damage, one shovel at a time
2 dead in new home from possible carbon monoxide poisoning
Houston Rooftop Cinema Club releases Spring 2020 lineup
New details revealed of suspects who shot at undercover officers
Show More
Boy sells desserts after school to help his mom with bills
ABC13's Morning News
How a dietitian can help you reach your health goals
Abandoned parakeets rescued by Houstonians at Harris Co. park
Melania Trump receives 'Woman of Distinction' award
More TOP STORIES News