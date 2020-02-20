HPD searching for man who sexually assaulted 4-year-old girl

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police have released the sketch of a man they say is wanted for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl.According to police, the alleged assault happened Jan. 12 around 1:30 p.m. in the 10000 block of Harwin Drive. The suspect allegedly walked up to the 4-year-old as she was playing in the front yard of her apartment complex and sexually assaulted her.Police say they don't believe the suspect is linked to any other sexual assault cases, but are asking any other possible victims to come forward.The suspect is described as a light-complected Hispanic male, between 20 and 30 years old. He is about six feet tall with a mustache and a long black goatee. The suspect was seen wearing blue jeans, a blue hoodie, and glasses.Authorities hope the released sketch will help identify the suspect. Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Special Victims Division at 713-308-1100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.