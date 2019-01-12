HPD searches for suspects involved in liquor store parking lot shooting in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are searching for four suspects after two people were reportedly shot in southeast Houston.

Houston police responded to a shooting at the 3600 block of Sunbeam Street at around 12:19 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers say they found two people shot in the parking lot of a liquor store.

According to officials, a third person, possibly related to the incident, was found shot near the location away from the two other victims.

Two of the victims were transported to Ben Taub and the third victim was taken to Memorial Hermann Medical Center.
