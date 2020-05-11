missing person

HPD searches for 20-year-old with autism missing on Mother's Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is asking for the community's help in finding 20-year-old Luis Cano.

HPD believes Cano walked away from 702 W. Sam Houston Parkway on Sunday in an unknown direction.

He is said to be a Hispanic man who is also mildly autistic.

HPD described Cano as having brown eyes, black hair and was possibly wearing an orange T-shirt with blue pants and glasses at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call HPD's Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.
