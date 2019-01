Police are searching for a suspect they say shot a man in the leg at a Shell gas station in north Houston.According to police, the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Tuesday at the gas station on the North Freeway and West Mount Houston.Police say the shooting began during an argument between two men. The men are believed to know each other, according to police.The victim shot in the leg is expected to survive, but the suspect is still on the run, police say.