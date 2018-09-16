Police: Suspect stabbed man and woman during argument in north Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

The two victims are expected to survive after they were stabbed in the stomach.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are searching for the suspect they say stabbed two people in north Houston.

HPD says they received a call around 5:18 a.m. in regards to a stabbing at an apartment complex at the 300 block of Benmar Drive.

When police arrived they say a male and female had suffered stabbing wounds to the stomach. Both victims were transported to the hospital and they are expected to survive.

According to Chris Persad with HPD's Major Assault Unit, the victims were drinking outside an apartment when they had an exchange of words with the suspect and it led to the stabbing.

The victims say they had never seen the suspect before.

Authorities say they have a good lead on who the possible stabbing suspect is.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingcrimeHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family of 62-pound Montgomery Co. boy says he wasn't abused
Deputies say speeding driver is to blame for innocent man's death
Tailgating on a budget: Making creative snacks for under $50
Astros giving away World Series replica rings again
Driver opens fire and shoots woman in vehicle in Fort Bend Co.
Typhoon death toll in Philippines climbs to 64
Taco Bell worker fired for refusing service to English speakers
Sunny Sunday, with temps climbing
Show More
Arrested US Border Patrol agent is a 'serial killer': Sheriff
Missouri City orders more spray days to kill mosquitoes
Beyoncé and Jay-Z bring out a crowd and traffic near NRG Stadium
M&M ready to unveil Mexican jalapeno peanut candy
11-year-old heart transplant recipient who met Drake back home
More News