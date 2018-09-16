Police are searching for the suspect they say stabbed two people in north Houston.HPD says they received a call around 5:18 a.m. in regards to a stabbing at an apartment complex at the 300 block of Benmar Drive.When police arrived they say a male and female had suffered stabbing wounds to the stomach. Both victims were transported to the hospital and they are expected to survive.According to Chris Persad with HPD's Major Assault Unit, the victims were drinking outside an apartment when they had an exchange of words with the suspect and it led to the stabbing.The victims say they had never seen the suspect before.Authorities say they have a good lead on who the possible stabbing suspect is.