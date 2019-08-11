HPD says 'no active shooter or fireworks discharged at Memorial City Mall' incident where child was injured

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are responding to reports of an incident at Memorial City Mall.



Houston police say it is not an active shooter situation, and initially said a male suspect set off firecrackers inside the mall, alarming patrons and sending them into a panic.



In an update on twitter, HPD said there were actually no fireworks discharged.



They said they will update with more information in a press conference.

They say the suspect has not been located at this time.

HPD tweeted that one child is reportedly injured.



Mall officials say Memorial City Mall is closed at this time.

Authorities say shoppers who left their stuff behind can pick it up on Monday.

The reports sent shoppers into a panic just a week following the deadly shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentmallshootinginvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man loses leg while changing tire on North Freeway: Police
Man accused of killing pregnant teen arrested in New Mexico
Man accused of killing woman in Sugar Land hotel: Police
5 children dead in Pennsylvania house fire
Man arrested after staff reported seeing armed man at Baybrook Mall
Body of 60-year-old woman found in Lake Conroe
Katy gun store faces backlash over back-to-school sale sign
Show More
BEAT THE HEAT: Where to find cooling centers in Houston
3 people killed after SUV crashes into pickup off Southwest Fwy
16-year-old shot in drive-by shooting in NW Harris County
Police still looking for suspect in double shooting on East Fwy
Inmate who escaped on tractor in TN arrested
More TOP STORIES News