HPD says 'no active shooter or fireworks discharged at Memorial City Mall' incident where child was injured

Houston police say it is not an active shooter situation, and initially said a male suspect set off firecrackers inside the mall, alarming patrons and sending them into a panic.
In an update on twitter, HPD said there were actually no fireworks discharged.
They said they will update with more information in a press conference.
They say the suspect has not been located at this time.
HPD tweeted that one child is reportedly injured.
Mall officials say Memorial City Mall is closed at this time.
Authorities say shoppers who left their stuff behind can pick it up on Monday.
The reports sent shoppers into a panic just a week following the deadly shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.