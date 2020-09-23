missing man

Multiple crews searching for fisherman in Brays Bayou

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Recovery efforts are underway to find a fisherman who never resurfaced after falling into Brays Bayou near East Navigation.

Houston police said officers were called out at around 6:10 p.m. to the location.

Witnesses at the scene told authorities that two men were fishing along the bayou when one of them went into the water and never resurfaced.



HPD Commander Elizabeth Lorenzana said it is unknown if the man jumped into the water or if he lost his footing and fell in.

"It's very dangerous to go out into the bayou, I recommend people not going to the bayou," Lorenzana said.

Officers said the victim is described as a Hispanic man in his 30s.

According to Lorenzana, HPD units, a dive team, and Coast Guard are at the scene searching for the fisherman.
