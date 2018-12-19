EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4245850" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Six law enforcement officers have been arrested for DWI in a little over a month

A well-known Houston police officer has been arrested for DWI.Officer Muzaffar Hassan Siddiqi, 56, worked in the Public Affairs division of the Houston Police Department and was a liaison to the South Asian community.He was sworn into the force in 1998.Court records show Siddiqi was driving southbound on I-69 on Monday morning when he allegedly hit a guardrail near Hillcroft. Records show he was seen weaving in and out of traffic.Court records show a number of prescription pills were found inside his vehicle.Siddiqi is being relieved of duty today, pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.Eyewitness News Reporter Miya Shay is working on this story and will have additional details throughout the day.