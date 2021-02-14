HPD patrol vehicle involved in crash on the North Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer on patrol in the north part of the city was involved in a crash Sunday morning.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. on the North Freeway and West Troy.

The officer was exiting the freeway when his cruiser collided with another vehicle on the service road, according to HPD Sgt. David Rose. The other vehicle involved then crashed into another vehicle.

"The vehicles were changing lanes so we are trying to find out who exactly is at fault for this," he said. "It is possible we find both vehicles at fault."

According to authorities, no one was seriously hurt or taken to the hospital.

"We are reviewing some of the footage from the officer, his dashcam and his body camera footage," said Rose.

Police said they do not believe alcohol was involved in the crash.

Sunday's crash was the latest in a growing number involving law enforcement over the past several months.

In Houston, police officers were involved in nearly 400 crashes between May 1, 2020, and Nov. 30, 2020, according to data obtained by ABC13.

