HPD on trail of possible Willowbrook Mall burglary suspects

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are on the trail of suspects who were involved in alleged burglary at a jewelry store inside Willowbrook Mall.

According to Houston police, the incident happened just after 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Police described the incident as some kind of burglary at the Zales store at the mall just off Highway 249.

Police reported possibly four suspects were involved, and they appeared to have gotten away in a newer-model, four-door sedan.

SkyEye13 was over a neighborhood near Gulf Bank and the North Freeway, where police stopped the possible suspect vehicle. At least one person appeared to be detained.

Authorities were also seen on foot, combing through vehicles a nearby car lot.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
houston police departmentpolice chasejewelryHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man arrested by HPD officer Goines gets case dismissed
Houston Weather: Scattered storms today, widespread rain and storms Tuesday
Bond denied for man charged with fatally shooting brothers
Serial voyeur arrested for alleged child porn possession
Aliens? Another strange light streaks across Hockley sky
Tour of Houston's 'Green Book' stops
Red-hot UH Cougars move up to No. 6 in Coaches' Poll
Coke introduces new flavor: Orange Vanilla
Show More
Uncle J.J. Watt and Aunt Kealia report for duty
Franci Neely posts apology video after viral photo shoot fight
Mom hands out gift bags on flight to apologize if baby cries
NASA and SpaceX to launch Dragon Capsule on Saturday
Suspected DWI driver faces charges for truck driver's death
More News