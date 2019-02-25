HPD on trail of possible Willowbrook Mall burglary suspects

Police are on the trail of suspects who were involved in alleged burglary at a jewelry store inside Willowbrook Mall.According to Houston police, the incident happened just after 12:30 p.m. Monday.Police described the incident as some kind of burglary at the Zales store at the mall just off Highway 249.Police reported possibly four suspects were involved, and they appeared to have gotten away in a newer-model, four-door sedan.SkyEye13 was over a neighborhood near Gulf Bank and the North Freeway, where police stopped the possible suspect vehicle. At least one person appeared to be detained.Authorities were also seen on foot, combing through vehicles a nearby car lot.