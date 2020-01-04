HPD officers shoot armed suspect in NE Houston

Chief @ArtAcevedo & detectives are en route to an officer involved shooting at 11000 Spottswood near Little York. Prelim info is several of our officers discharged weapons at an armed male suspect. Suspect is in an unknown condition. No officers hurt. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 4, 2020

On my way to an officer involved shooting in the 11000 block of Spotswood. Please keep all involved in your prayers. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 4, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An armed suspect was rushed to the hospital after several officers opened fire at him Friday evening in northeast Houston.According to a tweet from Houston police, it happened at 11000 Spottswood Drive near Little York Road. Police say officers were responding to an assault call at around 6:40 p.m.Police told ABC13 the caller said a person was barricaded in a backyard shed and that the person had been shot.It's unclear what led up to the shooting, but police say several officers shot at the armed suspect. Chief Art Acevedo said the 34-year-old suspect was in surgery after being shot.Police say no officers were injured."Please keep all involved in your prayers," wrote Acevedo in a tweet.