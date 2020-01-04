HPD officers shoot and kill armed suspect in NE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An armed suspect has died after several officers opened fire at him Friday evening in northeast Houston.



According to a tweet from Houston police, it happened at 11000 Spottswood Drive near Little York Road. Police say officers were responding to an assault call at around 6:40 p.m.

Police told ABC13 the caller said a person was barricaded in a backyard shed and that the person had been shot.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting, but police say several officers shot at the armed suspect, who later died.

Police say no officers were injured.



"Please keep all involved in your prayers," wrote Chief Art Acevedo in a tweet.
