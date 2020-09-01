2 HPD officers hospitalized after Houston southside Fiesta break-in leads to chase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Houston police officers were taken to the hospital after crashing during a chase on Houston's southside early Tuesday morning.

HPD says the officers were entering I-610 near MLK Boulevard around 3 a.m. when they lost control.

Both officers were taken to the hospital, but are expected to be okay.

Investigators say the officers crashed during a pursuit where at least six people tried to break in to a Fiesta store on I-610 near Mykawa.



An HPD officer reportedly spotted them in the act and the chase began.

The suspects ended up crashing off US-59 and Collingsworth, according to police.

Investigators say two suspects have been caught and four are still on the run.
