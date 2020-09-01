2 HPD officers hospitalized after Houston southside Fiesta break-in leads to chase

Westbound lanes of IH-610 South Loop before Cullen are shut down for a major accident. Expect delays and find alternate routes #hounews CC13 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 1, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Houston police officers were taken to the hospital after crashing during a chase on Houston's southside early Tuesday morning.HPD says the officers were entering I-610 near MLK Boulevard around 3 a.m. when they lost control.Both officers were taken to the hospital, but are expected to be okay.Investigators say the officers crashed during a pursuit where at least six people tried to break in to a Fiesta store on I-610 near Mykawa.An HPD officer reportedly spotted them in the act and the chase began.The suspects ended up crashing off US-59 and Collingsworth, according to police.Investigators say two suspects have been caught and four are still on the run.