Houston police officers collide during chase in southeast Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for suspects who led officers on a chase before their patrol vehicles collided in southeast Houston.

It happened around 2:30 a.m., when police say an officer tried to pull over a person for driving a pickup erratically in the area of Brockton and Broadway.



Two police units started to pursue the driver when they didn't stop, but the officers ended up crashing into each other during the chase. The officers were not injured.

The pickup driver then crashed into a ditch.

Police said it appears one or two suspects got out and ran.

After the chase ended, Houston police received a call from someone who said the truck involved may have been stolen.

Police are urging people to let them know if they see anything strange in the area.
