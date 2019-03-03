HPD officer struck by possible intoxicated driver while in his patrol car

EMBED <>More Videos

HPD officer in recovery after possible intoxicated driver struck his patrol car.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer is in the hospital recovering after his patrol car was hit by a possible impaired driver.

The officer was responding to a call of a person walking at US 59 Southwest Fwy. and 288 South Fwy around 10 p.m. Saturday.

A SUV then slammed into the back of the officer's patrol car.

The officer is expected to be OK while police are investigating the suspected driver.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
houstonpolice officeraccidentpolicedwi
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old killed in hit and run leaving quinceañera
Young teens arrested for armed carjacking in SE Houston
Houston Weather: Fog, falling temps, and scattered rain
Teen hit by truck during alleged convenience store getaway
2 dead after being struck by car in New Orleans, police say
5-year-old boy calls police on Momo challenge
Black activist says he took over neo-Nazi group to kill it
Show More
Michelle Obama makes 'Becoming' book tour stop in Houston
Man charged in connection with case of 2 missing girls
Woman in critical condition following multi-vehicle crash
NTSB starts investigation into cargo plane crash in Trinity Bay
Dog shot and killed during missing persons case, police say
More TOP STORIES News