HPD officer struck by possible intoxicated driver while in his patrol car

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer is in the hospital recovering after his patrol car was hit by a possible impaired driver.The officer was responding to a call of a person walking at US 59 Southwest Fwy. and 288 South Fwy around 10 p.m. Saturday.A SUV then slammed into the back of the officer's patrol car.The officer is expected to be OK while police are investigating the suspected driver.