HPD officer shot in east Houston, suspect in custody: officials

An HPD Officer has been shot in the 7400 block of Avenue I in East Houston. Suspect is *not* in custody. No other details at this time. #hounews. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 8, 2019

One of our @houstonpolice officers has been shot please pray. On way to scene now. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) December 8, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer was shot in Houston's East End and a suspect was taken into custody Saturday evening.Houston police said the officer was shot on Avenue I near 74th Street around 6 p.m. It wasn't known what led to the shooting.The officer was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital. The extent of their injuries wasn't immediately known.Someone believed to be the shooting suspect was taken into custody in the 7500 block of Ave J.