HPD officer shot in east Houston, suspect in custody: officials

Houston police said the officer was shot on Avenue I near 74th Street around 6 p.m. It wasn't known what led to the shooting.
An HPD Officer has been shot in the 7400 block of Avenue I in East Houston. Suspect is *not* in custody. No other details at this time. #hounews.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 8, 2019
The officer was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital. The extent of their injuries wasn't immediately known.
One of our @houstonpolice officers has been shot please pray. On way to scene now.— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) December 8, 2019
Someone believed to be the shooting suspect was taken into custody in the 7500 block of Ave J.