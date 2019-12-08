officer involved shooting

HPD officer shot in east Houston, suspect in custody: officials

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer was shot in Houston's East End and a suspect was taken into custody Saturday evening.

Houston police said the officer was shot on Avenue I near 74th Street around 6 p.m. It wasn't known what led to the shooting.



The officer was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital. The extent of their injuries wasn't immediately known.



Someone believed to be the shooting suspect was taken into custody in the 7500 block of Ave J.
