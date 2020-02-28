Suspect on run after shooting at HPD officer in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for the person accused of shooting at a police officer in north Houston.

The incident happened around 12 a.m. on Greens Road near Imperial Valley.

Investigators told ABC13 officers attempted to stop a person who was acting suspicious, but the suspect took off running and then fired at least one shot at the officer.

Police lost the suspect, but an HPD helicopter and K9 units were out looking for the suspect for hours.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Houston Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonofficer involved shootingshooting
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
East Loop reopens after major water main break flooded freeway
Cold morning, warming up this afternoon and through the weekend.
ABC13's Morning News
What's closed on Friday amid Houston water emergency?
School closed after water main break? What to do with the kids
Residents find stranger dead inside their home in N. Harris Co.
Man checking trailer killed on shoulder of East Freeway
Show More
Katy homeowner shoots man who kicked in his door
Top Marine considers removing all Confederate items from bases
Corvette flooded on highway after East Loop water main break
'Tox-Doc' answers water safety questions amid boil notice
What to do if your vehicle floods in events like E. Loop break
More TOP STORIES News