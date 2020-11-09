Houston police officer shot and killed inside motel in north Houston, HPD says

Houston police vehicles block the entrance of a hotel just off the North Freeway on Nov. 9, 2020.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a Houston police officer was shot and killed inside a motel in north Houston, according to Houston police.

A heavy police presence was seen Monday afternoon outside the Taj Inn & Suites motel in the 7766 block of the North Freeway.

Details about what led to the shooting or if anyone has been detained are unknown.

This is a developing story and will continue to update.
