HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a Houston police officer was shot and killed inside a motel in north Houston, according to Houston police.
A heavy police presence was seen Monday afternoon outside the Taj Inn & Suites motel in the 7766 block of the North Freeway.
Details about what led to the shooting or if anyone has been detained are unknown.
This is a developing story and will continue to update.
Houston police officer shot and killed inside motel in north Houston, HPD says
