Suspect shot by HPD officer came home intoxicated and threatened to kill himself, family member says

Officer shoots suspect after he opened fire inside garage, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man, who was shot by a Houston police officer responding to a suicide call Wednesday morning on the southwest side, has been charged.

Robert Julius Paramore, 51, faces two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, records show.

According to HPD Assistant Chief Ben Tien, police were called to the 4500 block of Warm Springs Drive near Huggins Drive, where Paramore allegedly said he wanted to die by suicide.

A family member told police that the suspect came home intoxicated and threatened to kill himself, HPD detectives said.



When police first responded, officers said they noticed a car, that belongs to Paramore, was wrecked in a yard at the front of the neighborhood off the US 90 Alternate.

When they arrived at the home and were waiting for back-up, they said they heard shots from inside the closed garage.

When help arrived, the suspect started firing again, this time the garage door opened. HPD said officers gave Paramore numerous commands to drop the weapon, and when the suspect ignored, that's when an officer discharged his weapon.

Paramore was shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital after receiving aid from HFD. He remains in the hospital.

An HPD-written news release identified the officer who opened fire only as C. Taylor, whom Tien said has been with the department for two years.

The officer was placed on administrative leave, per police policy.

The incident is being investigated by the HPD Special Investigations Unit, the Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney's Office. Body camera footage will also be released within 30 days.

