Suspected drunk driver runs over HPD officer and car crash suspect on Southwest Freeway

An HPD officer had a suspect involved in a crash pinned on the ground after a foot chase when they were both run over. The driver was arrested under suspicion of DWI.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer who was run over overnight is expected to be OK.

Police said the officer was chasing down a suspect who was involved in a crash on foot around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 6600 block of the Southwest Freeway near Hillcroft.

As the officer had the suspect on the ground, a driver ran them both over, HPD said.

Both the suspect and officer were taken to the hospital and were stable at last check.

The driver of the car that ran them over was arrested under suspicion of driving while intoxicated.