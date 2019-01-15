CARJACKING

Carjacking suspect rams police cruiser off road in southeast Houston

Suspect arrested, accused of running police car into a ditch.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston police officer was not injured after a carjacking suspect used a large truck to push a cruiser off the road.

According to police, the suspect, who is in custody, held up a construction worker Tuesday morning behind the Kroger shopping center near Telephone Road and Bellfort Street in southeast Houston.

The 19-year-old suspect allegedly pointed a gun at the victim and took his pickup, police said.

Police were called and they pursued the vehicle. During the ordeal, the suspect backed up the truck and pushed the police car onto the side of the road in the 6100 block of Northdale.

The suspect continued to drive the truck before dumping it at a car wash in the 5900 block of Telephone. He ran on foot but was captured soon thereafter.

The encounter with the police vehicle was captured on surveillance video. The truck was later returned to the victim.

