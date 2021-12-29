officer involved shooting

No one hit after HPD officer shoots at family violence suspect

EMBED <>More Videos

No one hit after HPD officer shoots at family violence suspect

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police shot at a man they say answered his door armed with a high-powered rifle as they responded to a weapons call.

The shooting happened around midnight at a home in the 9100 block of Kindlewood Drive in southwest Houston.

According to police, the suspect opened the door with the rifle in his hand. At some point, an officer fired his weapon, but did not hit anyone.

Officials later determined this was a family disturbance.

The suspect was taken into custody and is facing several charges including terroristic threat.


The incident is under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonweaponsofficer involved shootingfamilyguns
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
No bond issued for 19-year-old arrested in deadly ambush shooting
19-year-old murder suspect arrested in fallen deputy's handcuffs
Man expected to survive after gunfight with officers, HPD says
Man gets life sentence for 2019 shooting death of HPD sergeant
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 drive-through mega testing site reopens
New Houston wastewater samples show sharp increase in amount of COVID
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Temperatures will drop nearly 50 degrees this weekend
Man shot and killed during meetup to return stolen dogs, deputies say
Woman beaten, stabbed and sexually assaulted at work at laundromat
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Show More
Man drives 15 hours to get home after storm creates traffic nightmare
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
RodeoHouston to reveal full concert lineup on Jan. 5
Betty White shares her secret to happiness ahead of turning 100
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
More TOP STORIES News