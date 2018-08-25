HPD officer involved in motorcycle accident expected to recover

A Houston police officer is expected to recover following a crash along the Gulf Freeway.According to officials, the officer-involved crash occurred at about 9:30 a.m. along the southbound lane of Highway 45.The officer was traveling on his motorcycle and had his emergency lights and sirens on when a Honda SUV failed to yield and struck the officer on the motorcycle.The officer went down and the motorcycle skidded.Authorities say the officer sustained minor rash injuries and was transported to Memorial Hermann for observation.The driver of the SUV was cited for failure to yield the right of way.