HPD officer injured while chasing, tackling suspect in northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An officer with the Houston Police Department was injured during a chase in northeast Houston Saturday morning.

The officer responded to reports of a domestic assault incident on Tate Street around 3 a.m.

Officers told ABC13 that an uncle and his nephew got into a fight and the uncle threw a brick at the boy.

When the officer arrived of the scene, the uncle allegedly became confrontational and took off running. The officer chased the man and tackled him to the ground, but injured his shoulder in the process.

The officer had to be transported to a nearby hospital for his injury.

The man was taken into custody. It's not clear how the argument started.
