HPD officer injured after being hit by vehicle near protests in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An HPD officer is injured after being hit by a vehicle on Emancipation and Jefferson Saturday evening.
The incident was reported in Third Ward in southeast Houston around 9:30 p.m.
It's not clear how the officer was hit by the vehicle, but dozens of HPD officers are surrounding the scene.
SkyEye13 was briefly over the scene, where video showed the car that hit the officer.
