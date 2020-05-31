HPD officer injured after being hit by vehicle near protests in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An HPD officer is injured after being hit by a vehicle on Emancipation and Jefferson Saturday evening.

The incident was reported in Third Ward in southeast Houston around 9:30 p.m.

It's not clear how the officer was hit by the vehicle, but dozens of HPD officers are surrounding the scene.

SkyEye13 was briefly over the scene, where video showed the car that hit the officer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonofficer injured
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Turner says George Floyd's body will return to Houston
HPD says baby among those shot at block party
Protests for George Floyd continue for second day in Houston
Gov. Abbott to deploy state resources to Texas cities
Houston leaders call for peace during day 2 of protesting
Mayor asks city to report violence during George Floyd protests
LIFTOFF! SpaceX Falcon 9 leaves the pad at Kennedy Space Center
Show More
Family members of George Floyd speaks out after protests in Houston
George Floyd, cop charged in his death worked at same nightclub
News crew shot with pepper balls by police during protest
Former classmates gather for George Floyd vigil in Third Ward
The morning after: Damage left behind after downtown chaos
More TOP STORIES News