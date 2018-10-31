Off-duty HPD officer charged with DWI after crash near downtown

EMBED </>More Videos

HPD investigating crash involving possible intoxicated officer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston police officer has been charged with DWI after a crash near downtown Tuesday night.

Bobby Lee Jennings was off-duty when the incident happened just off Houston Avenue near Washington around 5:30 p.m.

Jennings was using an HPD-owned, unmarked vehicle.

"It's my understanding the off-duty officer was going north on Houston Avenue, came up behind and struck three vehicles, side-swiped one, hit one vehicle, pushed the other vehicle into another vehicle. So there were a total of three other vehicles involved," explained Lt. Larry Crowson, of HPD.

There were no serious injuries from the crash.

Officials say Jennings declined a field sobriety test, but a blood draw was conducted based on a search warrant.

He's on out bond and due in court on Nov. 7.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
houston police departmentpolice officerHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman fatally run over by bus after getting off another bus
Substitute teacher says dad warned him not to touch students
Severe storms could threaten your Halloween plans
9-year-old shielded twin brothers before fatal bus stop crash
Proposed Harvey recovery contract raises questions after Katrina work
'Day care fight club' Teachers cheer as kids beat each other
RAIN ON HALLOWEEN? Try these indoor alternatives
Haunted Houston: Inside the city's top 5 creepiest places
Show More
Could the Houston Zoo be haunted?
Houston's Top 10 Haunted Houses
Police: 4 masked men break into hotel room to rob dominatrix
SCHOOL BUS SAFETY: A look at Texas rules after Indiana tragedy
Red Sox celebrate World Series win with victory parade today
More News