Off duty @houstonpolice involved in an accident off of Houston Ave near Washington. HPD telling me initial reports show officer was possibly intoxicated. More details to come! — Mayra Moreno ABC13 (@MayraABC13) October 31, 2018

A Houston police officer has been charged with DWI after a crash near downtown Tuesday night.Bobby Lee Jennings was off-duty when the incident happened just off Houston Avenue near Washington around 5:30 p.m.Jennings was using an HPD-owned, unmarked vehicle."It's my understanding the off-duty officer was going north on Houston Avenue, came up behind and struck three vehicles, side-swiped one, hit one vehicle, pushed the other vehicle into another vehicle. So there were a total of three other vehicles involved," explained Lt. Larry Crowson, of HPD.There were no serious injuries from the crash.Officials say Jennings declined a field sobriety test, but a blood draw was conducted based on a search warrant.He's on out bond and due in court on Nov. 7.