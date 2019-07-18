Houston police officer arrested during undercover prostitution sting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer was arrested after he allegedly tried to solicit sex during an undercover prostitution sting in Fort Bend County.

Danny Le, 47, was arrested July 16 and charged with prostitution, a misdemeanor, but was released after posting a $500 bond.

Le, who has been with the Houston Police Department since May 1997, was relieved of duty the same day of the arrest, according to documents.

According to records, Le is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 15.

