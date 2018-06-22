HPD: Off-duty officer fires gun at robbery suspect in northeast Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Off-duty officer fires gun at robbery suspect in northeast Houston (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are investigating an apparent robbery at the Wells Fargo bank Friday afternoon in northeast Houston.

According to HPD, a woman was confronted by an armed, masked suspect outside the bank in the 3400 block of Tidwell.

The woman screamed and dropped her money in the parking lot, authorities said.



Upon hearing the noise, an off-duty officer came out and fired multiple shots at the suspect.

The victim and officer were not hurt. It is unknown if the suspect was hit by the officer.

"We're still looking for the suspect and we're going to continue to until we find him," HPD Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner said.

Police recommend to always be aware of your surroundings and know the area you are in.

The suspect is described as white or Hispanic male. Police believe the suspect left the scene in a late model Mercedes SUV.

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
armed robberybankHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Show More
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
More News