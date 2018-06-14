Houston police say a man shot his girlfriend just after midnight Thursday after he thought she was an intruder.Police were called to the home on Sugar Hill Drive around 12:37 a.m.The 43-year-old female victim told police that she had got up to use the restroom and unplug her cellphone in the living room.She says her phone was connected to a speaker, and when the phone was disconnected, the speaker make a "loud humming" sound.As she was walking back to the bedroom, police said her 43-year-old boyfriend shot her in the hallway.The victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to her right shoulder.The boyfriend, who has a concealed handgun license, will not face any charges.