Man shot girlfriend after mistaking her for an intruder, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Man shot girlfriend after mistaking her for an intruder, police say. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police say a man shot his girlfriend just after midnight Thursday after he thought she was an intruder.

Police were called to the home on Sugar Hill Drive around 12:37 a.m.

The 43-year-old female victim told police that she had got up to use the restroom and unplug her cellphone in the living room.

She says her phone was connected to a speaker, and when the phone was disconnected, the speaker make a "loud humming" sound.

As she was walking back to the bedroom, police said her 43-year-old boyfriend shot her in the hallway.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to her right shoulder.

The boyfriend, who has a concealed handgun license, will not face any charges.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingaccidental shootingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Show More
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
More News