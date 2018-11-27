OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

HPD: Man who shot at Chinatown restaurant employee found dead in game room after SWAT standoff

SWAT standoff ends after more than 4 hours

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A SWAT standoff that lasted more than four hours in Chinatown came to an end after a suspect who fired shots in the strip mall was found dead in a game room.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said there was an incident Monday with the suspect after he was refused entry at the Saigon Nho Café on Bellaire near Cook Road for having a gun.

Acevedo said there was a verbal altercation later Monday night, which caused the suspect to then fire a shot into the strip mall, hitting an employee working at a BBQ restaurant near the cafe. That employee was grazed by a bullet and is expected to be OK.

Police said the suspect fired a shot in the Saigon Cafe the day after he was refused entry for having a gun.



Witnesses told officers that they saw the suspect run into a game room adjacent to the Saigon Café overnight, where he hid upstairs until police found him.

Acevedo said officers told the suspect to show his hands, but he refused.

The officer heard a gunshot and returned fire. That officer was not hurt.

The suspect was not immediately located, but officers eventually found the suspect's body around 5:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the head and a pistol in his hand.



Meanwhile, four men and two women were arrested at the scene for their alleged involvement in an illegal gaming operation.
