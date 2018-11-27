EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4771427" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police said the suspect fired a shot in the Saigon Cafe the day after he was refused entry for having a gun.

Suspect involved in SWAT standoff is dead. Found w a pistol in his hand. Single gunshot wound to the head. It’s believed to be self-inflicted. Chief telling us he’s seen body cam footage of suspect not complying w officer demands. #abc13 https://t.co/Bjyk3lHboP pic.twitter.com/A9IoAPArsW — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) November 27, 2018

Police took 4 men, 2 women into custody, tied to illegal gaming. Chief says there will be another investigation into that. But, right now priority is this SWAT situation. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/vJoPAH3kJG — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) November 27, 2018

A SWAT standoff that lasted more than four hours in Chinatown came to an end after a suspect who fired shots in the strip mall was found dead in a game room.Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said there was an incident Monday with the suspect after he was refused entry at the Saigon Nho Café on Bellaire near Cook Road for having a gun.Acevedo said there was a verbal altercation later Monday night, which caused the suspect to then fire a shot into the strip mall, hitting an employee working at a BBQ restaurant near the cafe. That employee was grazed by a bullet and is expected to be OK.Witnesses told officers that they saw the suspect run into a game room adjacent to the Saigon Café overnight, where he hid upstairs until police found him.Acevedo said officers told the suspect to show his hands, but he refused.The officer heard a gunshot and returned fire. That officer was not hurt.The suspect was not immediately located, but officers eventually found the suspect's body around 5:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the head and a pistol in his hand.Meanwhile, four men and two women were arrested at the scene for their alleged involvement in an illegal gaming operation.