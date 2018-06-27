EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3657564" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The police chief and the grandmother of a 4-year-old boy who was shot, ask the public for help in finding the suspects

The Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo and HPD homicide held a news briefing pleading for information in the shooting and wounding of a 4-year-old at an apartment complex on May 15.During the press conference, Art Acevedo said that the Houston Police Department will not tolerate danger of young people."This boy's childhood was damaged and stolen by cowards who have no respect for families sitting in an apartment minding their business," Chief Acevedo said.Sir Romeo Milam was sitting in an upstairs apartment with his family watching TV when a gunfight broke out between a large group of people inside the complex.Police officers in the area at the time ran up to the apartment and carried the toddler to a police cruiser, then dropped him off with an ambulance.Homicide detectives said over a dozen shots were fired during the gunfight.Eyewitness News was the only station to interview the medics who treated little Sir Romeo in the back of the ambulance, keeping him alive on the way to Texas Children's Hospital.The shooting sparked massive outrage from neighbors and the city.Both Mayor Sylvester Turner and Chief Art Acevedo demanded a security increase at the property.The property owner, The Michaels Organization, based out of New Jersey, said they were considering adding security features like a gate and cameras.No one has been arrested in the shooting.Milam is still in the hospital. The grandmother says they expect the boy to be in the hospital for as little as the next six months and as much as the next year."How do you live at night knowing that this little boy may not live," grandmother Loriann Milam said.Please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS to remain anonymous and leave a tip to bring justice for Milam. They're also offering a $5,000 tip for information leading to the arrest.