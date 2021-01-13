Houston authorities launch safety plan ahead of Inauguration Day

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo plans to answer questions Wednesday about public safety at gatherings that may happened in the city.
RELATED: No public access to US Capitol on Inauguration day, as FBI warns of armed protests in all 50 states
An internal FBI bulletin, which was obtained by ABC News on Tuesday, stated that the agency had received information about a group that has called for "storming" state, local and federal government courthouses and administrative buildings in the event President Donald Trump is removed from office prior to Inauguration Day. Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday that if the House succeeds in impeaching President Trump, a Senate trial on whether to convict him of inciting insurrection won't likely happen until after the inauguration. It wasn't clear if there was new intelligence based on that development.
The group is also planning to "storm" government offices in every state on Jan. 20, regardless of whether the states certified electoral votes for Biden or Trump, according to the bulletin.
In addition, armed protests were planned at state capitols and the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
Acevedo's briefing comes a week after the Jan. 6 incident where five people died, including a U.S. Capitol police officer, as lawmakers were meeting to vote to certify Biden's electoral win.
Chaos at the Capitol: Minute-by-minute video shows how riots, violence unfolded
The bulletin included a map that showed the extent of law enforcement activity related to potential threats surrounding election certification and the inauguration.
The White House released a statement Wednesday from President Trump asking for calm after the FBI intelligence was made public.
"In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind," Trump said. "I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank You."
The FBI has received nearly 45,000 digital media tips that were being reviewed. Dozens of people and/or social media accounts of individuals who made entry into the Capitol had been identified.
On top of information being distributed by the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security's intelligence office, a day after the siege at the Capitol, released situation report headlined "Threats Surrounding the 2021 Electoral College Certification."
It opened this way: The Office of Intelligence and Analysis "assesses individuals harboring violent extremist ideologies and other violent actors likely will continue to threaten or target elected officials, other public figures, and members of the general public who these actors perceive as opposing their worldview, which is consistent with past attack plotting and historical drivers for violent activity. (The Current and Emerging Threats Center) remains in communication with the Intelligence Community to ensure any threats concerning government operations are identified."
As a result, state capitols across the nation stepped up security, deploying National Guard units, SWAT teams and extra police officers as several legislatures convened amid heightened safety concerns. Texas authorities in Austin braced for violence outside the State Capitol on opening day of the legislative session this week, though general calm remained.
The FBI bulletin also stated unequivocally that Officer Brian Sicknick "died from injuries sustained during the US Capitol breach."
The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.