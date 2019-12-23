HPD investigating possible heist at Memorial City Mall

Houston police told ABC13 they are investigating at the JCPenney.
Suspects got away, and police are making sure no one was injured in the incident.
According to multiple tweets posted in the evening, shoppers inside reported hearing gunshots, while others heard glass break.
The incident comes in the midst of the final weekend before Christmas.
Shoppers at Memorial City Mall has also seen its share of chaotic disturbances in the past.
SEE ALSO: Masked suspect incites panic after making threats at Memorial City Mall: HPD