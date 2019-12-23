HPD investigating possible heist at Memorial City Mall

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5461234" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities say the suspect has not been located at this time but have numerous witnesses and will continue to investigate the incident.

MEMORIAL CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Officers are at Memorial City Mall responding to a possible robbery of a department store jewelry counter Sunday night.Houston police told ABC13 they are investigating at the JCPenney.Suspects got away, and police are making sure no one was injured in the incident.According to multiple tweets posted in the evening, shoppers inside reported hearing gunshots, while others heard glass break.The incident comes in the midst of the final weekend before Christmas.Shoppers at Memorial City Mall has also seen its share of chaotic disturbances in the past.