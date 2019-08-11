Child injured in midst of panic after suspect sets off fireworks at Memorial City Mall: HPD

HPD officers are on the scene at Memorial City Mall following up on reports of a possible active shooter. No threat has been found at this time but officers are still continuing a diligent search of the area. More information will be provided as it becomes available. #hounews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 11, 2019
Houston police say it is not an active shooter situation, and instead a male suspect set off firecrackers inside the mall, alarming patrons and sending them into a panic.
UPDATE: This is NOT an active shooter incident. Preliminary information is a male suspect set off firecrackers inside the mall, alarming patrons throughout the mall. The male has not been located.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 11, 2019
They say the suspect has not been located at this time.
HPD tweeted that one child is reportedly injured.
One child is reported to be injured. A PIO is en route to the scene. No other information at this time. #hounews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 11, 2019
Mall officials say Memorial City Mall is closed at this time.
The reports sent shoppers into a panic just a week following the deadly shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.