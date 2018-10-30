HPD investigating crash involving possible intoxicated officer

Off duty @houstonpolice involved in an accident off of Houston Ave near Washington. HPD telling me initial reports show officer was possibly intoxicated. More details to come! — Mayra Moreno ABC13 (@MayraABC13) October 31, 2018

Houston Police Department is investigating a crash involving an off-duty officer near downtown Tuesday night.The incident happened just off Houston Avenue near Washington around 5:30 p.m.The officer was using an HPD-owned, unmarked vehicle."It's my understanding the off-duty officer was going north on Houston Avenue, came up behind and struck three vehicles, side-swiped one, hit one vehicle, pushed the other vehicle into another vehicle. So there were a total of three other vehicles involved," explained Sgt. Larry Crowson, of HPD.There were no serious injuries from the crash. Officers called to the scene noted that the officer involved in the crash may have possibly been intoxicated.It's unclear what possible charges the officer may face or if an arrest was made.DWI and internal affairs officers are looking into the incident.