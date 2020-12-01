deadly shooting

HPD investigating Briar Forest's 2nd domestic killing in 2 weeks

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 69-year-old man opened fire on his 93-year-old mother, then calmly put away his gun in a case before officers arrived and arrested him, Houston police said.

That detail emerged Tuesday afternoon in the wake of reported deadly shooting at the Westbelt Town and Country townhomes on Briar Forest near the West Sam Houston Parkway.

Houston police told ABC13 at the scene the suspect appeared to have shot his mother as she was coming down a flight of stairs in a home at about 2:30 p.m.

According to police, the suspect, whose name hasn't been released yet, called 911.

Police were also looking into whether the man has mental issues.

The suspect and his mom resided at the home, where police said there were ongoing disagreements between the two leading up to the shooting. Neighbors added the woman lived at that location for more than a decade.

Of the shooting, one neighbor thought the sound of gunfire came from nearby construction, but it wasn't until a banking app alerted of a shooting in the area.

An investigation is ongoing.

The scene is just a mile-and-a-half away from another deadly shooting involving family members.

Less than two weeks ago, police said a man shot and killed two of his relatives before turning a gun on himself.

SEE MORE: Family tragedy: 5 shot inside W. Houston home are all related, HPD says
