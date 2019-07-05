HPD helicopter crashes and lands on its side at Hobby Airport after patrol flight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are working to learn what caused a Houston Police Department helicopter to crash at Hobby Airport.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. Thursday after finishing a patrol flight.

HPD says the pilot and pilot trainee who were inside the helicopter are OK, but are very shaken up.



Homeland Security Command Houston Police Department Asst. Chief Larry Satterwhite said the helicopter turned on its side.

"As they were about to land, something went wrong and the helicopter rolled on its side, severely damaging the aircraft," Satterwhite said.

HPD says they are working to learn more about what happened.

"If there's something wrong with the aircraft, something we need to do to make sure this doesn't happen again, we'll do that," Satterwhite said.

Houston police, the NTSB and FAA are investigating.

